Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 12-18:

None.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 12-18:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 17:

None.

Tuesday, Jan. 16:

None.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 17:

Keith Evans, 63, Ferriday, court sentenced for driving while intoxicated first offense, six months suspended with fine of $1,157.50.

Elijah Smith, 50, Ferriday, court sentenced for driving while intoxicated first offense, six months suspended with fine of $1,457.50.

Dewayne Grayson, 20, Vidalia, court sentenced for theft less than $1,000 value, twelve days.

Desharee M. Jefferson, 27, Ferriday, court sentenced for no child restraint, five days default and $100 fine.

Tyrone Milligan, 18, Natchez, court sentenced for speeding, five days default and $285 fine.