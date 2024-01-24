Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Jan. 12-18:
None.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Jan. 12-18:
None.
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Jan. 17:
None.
Tuesday, Jan. 16:
None.
Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Jan. 17:
Keith Evans, 63, Ferriday, court sentenced for driving while intoxicated first offense, six months suspended with fine of $1,157.50.
Elijah Smith, 50, Ferriday, court sentenced for driving while intoxicated first offense, six months suspended with fine of $1,457.50.
Dewayne Grayson, 20, Vidalia, court sentenced for theft less than $1,000 value, twelve days.
Desharee M. Jefferson, 27, Ferriday, court sentenced for no child restraint, five days default and $100 fine.
Tyrone Milligan, 18, Natchez, court sentenced for speeding, five days default and $285 fine.