Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Staff Reports

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 12-18:

None.

Email newsletter signup

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 12-18:

None.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 17:

None.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 16:

None.

 

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 17:

Keith Evans, 63, Ferriday, court sentenced for driving while intoxicated first offense, six months suspended with fine of $1,157.50.

Elijah Smith, 50, Ferriday, court sentenced for driving while intoxicated first offense, six months suspended with fine of $1,457.50.

Dewayne Grayson, 20, Vidalia, court sentenced for theft less than $1,000 value, twelve days.

Desharee M. Jefferson, 27, Ferriday, court sentenced for no child restraint, five days default and $100 fine.

Tyrone Milligan, 18, Natchez, court sentenced for speeding, five days default and $285 fine.

More Records

Crime Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

Crime Reports: Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

Crime Reports: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    What is the most important issue facing the Mississippi legislature this session?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections