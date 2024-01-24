Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Adams County

Jan. 12-18

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Trevon Jackson v. Benyatta Reed.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 11-17

Fairplay, LLC to Jesse Aaron Wendt and Sandy Cooper Wendt, a 7.26 Acre Tract, being a Portion of Hoggatt Home Plantation.

Patrick K. Fuller to Andrew F. Merlino and Alicia M. Merlino, lots 20, 21, 22, and 23 of a division of part of lot 2 of a division of Springfield Plantation.

Katherine Meador Brown to 402 Washington, LLC, land beginning at the South side of Washington Street.

Annette Jones Holt, Mary Jones Griffin, Addie Jones Hawkins, and Leroy Jones to Annette Jones Holt, land commencing at a point on the Southwesterly side of Minor Street.

Mortgages:

Jan. 11-17

Jessa Aaron Wendt and Sandy Cooper Wendt to Southern AgCredit, Brookhaven Branch, a 7.26 Acre Tract, being a Portion of Hoggatt Home Plantation.

Diane Woodruff to First Horizon Bank, the eastern portion of lot 113 Woodland Park Addition.

Andrew F. Merlino and Alicia M. Merlino to JPMorgan Chase Bank, lots 20, 21, 22, and 23 of a division of part of lot 2 of a division of Springfield Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Jan. 18

Civil cases:

Courtney & Camp/Southern Financial v. Bianca Jackson.

Solar Supply, Inc. v. David Clanton.

James A. Clark v. Resharda Boygents.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kimberly Morgan.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Naila Noble.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Ashley Coach.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Naila I. Noble.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Otis Gaylor.

Cedarhurst Apartments v. Kiana Richards.

Cedarhurst Apartments v. Natasha Letcher & Natalie Letcher.

Cedarhurst Apartments v. Essence Conner.

Cedarhurst Apartments v. Crystal Holmes.

Cedarhurst Apartments v. Nichelle Letcher.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. George Phipps.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Laura Johnson.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Derrick Manuel Sr.

Susie B. West Apartments v. Dalton Hill.

Susie B. West Apartments v. Desmon Williams.

Susie B. West Apartments v. Dambrell Thomas.

Susie B. West Apartments v. Brandi Washington.

Covington Apartments v. Jamesha Williams.

Midland Credit v. Ernest Banks.

Concordia Parish

Jan. 12-18

Civil suits:

Republic Finance, LLC v. Wade C. Garrett.

Process Service Specialists, LLC of Delaware v. Vidalia Industrial Facilities, LLC.

Hospital Service District No. 1 Parish of Concordia v. Gregory Lee Blair Jr.

Trinity Medical Center v. Gregory Lee Blair Jr.

Hospital Service District No. 1 Parish of Concordia v. William Lee Leigh.

Trinity Medical Center v. William Lee Leigh.

Hospital Service District No. 1 Parish of Concordia v. Corey Demon Hall.

Trinity Medical Center v. Corey Demon Hall.

Barclays Bank Delaware v. Lysa Richardson.

Kennadi Hargrave (Minor) v. Billy Wayne Humphries.

Shelrecker Brown Hargrave v. Billy Wayne Humphries.

Shelrecker Brown Hargrave v. Curtis Wrecker Service, LLV.

Shelrecker Brown Hargrave v. LA Auto Insurance.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

None.

Mortgages:

Ryan Lowry Forman and Lauren Watts Forman to United Mississippi Bank, lot 59 Taconey Subdivision.

Ashley Leann Smith White and Bobbi Jo White to Delta Bank, lot A, Division of John Berret Subdivision; lot B, Division of John Berret Subdivision.