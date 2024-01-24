Crime Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Stephen Edward Thomas, 31, No address listed, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday

Three false alarms on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on North Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Jefferson Street.

False alarm on Amberwood Court.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Creek Bend Road.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Civil matter on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at First Baptist Church.

False alarm on Henderson Street.

Traffic stop at Cambridge Heights Apartments.

Breaking and entering on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Disturbance on Northampton Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on West Oak Street.

Hit and run on Morgantown Road.

Unwanted subject on Creek Bend Road.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Mississippi Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Woodville Drive.

Reports — Friday

Simple assault on North Commerce Street Extension.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Park Place.

Malicious mischief on South Canal Street.

Intelligence report on McNeely Road.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Sexual assault/rape on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Roy Bishop, 62. Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, 17, Josanna Street, Jackson, on charges of attempt commit offense (murder) and carjacking/attempted carjackings. Held on $3,000,000 bond.

Ian McCready, 19, John Glenn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Stacey Lane.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on East Wilderness Road.

False alarm on Crown Court.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Eastmoor Road.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Threats on Rand Acres Road.

Accident on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop at Go Mart.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Brooklyn Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Friday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Intelligence report on Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Joseph Devonte, 28, 14300 Elk Road, Abbeville, La., department of corrections transfer. No bond set.

Leon Butcher, 24, 1011 Foster Road, Jonesville, aggravated criminal damage, hit and run. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Robert Hudson, 65, 4001 Carter St., Vidalia, criminal trespass. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Larry Smith, 65, 2038 Hwy. 425, Clayton, molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Fire on Louisiana 907.

Theft from automobile interior on Pecan Street.

Reports — Sunday

Hit and run on Kyle Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 65.

Harassment at Boggy Bayou Processing.

Loose horses on U.S. 84.

Automobile accident on Deer Park Road.

Harassment on Rabb Road.

Harassment on Cowan Street.

Harassment on U.S. 84.

Automobile accident on Lee Street.

Automobile accident on Jones Street.

Reports — Saturday

Criminal trespass at South Prong Road.

Alarms on Cottonwood Drive.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 15.

Disturbance on Miranda Drive.

Animals at large on Eagle Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Reports — Friday

Vandalism on Griffin Street.

Theft on Maple Bend Circle.

Disturbance on Carter Street.

Public assistance on U.S. 84.

Vandalism on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on U.S. 84.

Alarms on Fields Road.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Phone harassment on Smart Lane.

Welfare check on North Grove Circle.

Domestic violence at Trinity Medical Center.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84 at Swayze Road.