Edward Lee Bolin Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

April 9, 1948 – January 16, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Rev. Edward Lee Bolin, 75, of Roxie, who departed this earthly life on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Jackson will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church with Rev. K. E. Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow in the Roxie Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Edward was born on April 9, 1948, in Roxie, the son of Luther Bolin, Jr. and Geraldine Mynatt Bolin. He was educated at Utica Community College and was a minister. Rev. Bolin’s church affiliations are with Rose Hill Baptist Church, Greater New Bethel Baptist Church, and Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He participated in intercessory prayer.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandfather, Luther Bolin, Sr.; grandmother, Warrie Bolin and brother, Timmy Bolin.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Mary Bolin; sons, Darrell Bolin, Morris Bolin, and Edward Bolin, Jr.; daughter, Kimberly Bolin; siblings, Joyce Dunbar (Abram), Billy Bolin (Gloria), Delores Flenory (Clifford), Charles Bolin (Tonya), Norman Wilder (Reuben), Audrey Farmer, Michael Bolin, Brenda Jones (Lawrence) and Luther Bolin II (Paula) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com