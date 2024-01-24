Johnny Fleming Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Sept. 5, 1949 – Jan. 15, 2024

UNION CHURCH – Funeral services for Johnny Fleming, 74, of Alexandria, LA, who departed this earthly life on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Alexandria will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Hickory Block United Methodist Church in Union Church with Pastor Johnny Irving officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, from 10: a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Johnny was born Sept. 5, 1949, in Jefferson County, the son of Mary Fleming and John Ford. He was educated at Alcorn State University and retired from Tim Donsay Homes and Construction. Johnny enjoyed watching and playing sports, especially football and basketball.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James Sanders, Ray Lee Williams, David Fleming, Charles Fleming, Esco Fleming, and Charles Bailey; sisters, L.T. Good and Dorothy Ree Clark.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memories: fiancée, Gaynell Cooley; sons, Earnest Cooley and Carey Cooley; daughters, Keshia Cooley and Shanta H. Cooley; brother, Alex Fleming; sisters, Essie Johnson, Lillie Good, Robin Lee, and Tiffany Lee; 17 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com