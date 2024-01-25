Delories A. James Published 1:13 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

FAYETTE – Services for Delories A. James, 69, of Fayette, MS who died, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS will be at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. E. E. Colenberg, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, from 3 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.