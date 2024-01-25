Alcorn State to host ‘listening sessions’ with Mississippi IHL Published 9:17 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Members of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning will hear from the Alcorn State University (ASU) community in two campus listening sessions on Monday, February 5, on the Alcorn State campus, located at 1000 ASU Drive in Lorman. The purpose of the listening sessions is to identify the qualities and qualifications stakeholders believe the next university president should possess.

The listening sessions will be open to all constituents and will be held in the auditorium of the Dr. Rudolph E. Waters Sr. Classroom Building. The first session will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The second session will take place from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

A livestream of the sessions will be available on the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning website at www.mississippi.edu, as well as on the Alcorn State website at www.alcorn.edu. There will also be an option to submit written comments through an online survey. A link to the survey will be posted on the ASU President Search page on the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning website following the listening sessions.

Email newsletter signup

For more information and to track the progress of the search for the next president of Alcorn State University, visit www.mississippi.edu.