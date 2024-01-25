Angelety House receives Community Heritage Preservation Grant Published 1:30 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

NATCHEZ — The Angelety House at 180 St. Catherine St. has been awarded preservation funds from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

The grant for $142,160 will help with the exterior renovation of the brick cottage, a mixture of Greek and Gothic revival styles.

The house was probably built in the mid to late 1850s for Ellen Smart McDougall, widow of George McDougall before it was occupied by the Emile Angelety family at the turn of the century. Shortly after WWII, new owners added a front commercial addition that housed B&C Auto Parts in the 1950s. The City of Natchez acquired and restored the house as part of a 1970s urban renewal project.

With this grant, the City of Natchez becomes the beneficiary of a MDAH Community Heritage Preservation Grant for the fifth consecutive year, Mayor Dan Gibson announced during a Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday.

The MDAH grant allows the city to begin working on the roof, gutters, windows and doors, Gibson said.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes to get this grant and waiting to share the news. We actually got word of it Friday,” Gibson said.

Ward 4 Alderwoman Felicia Bridgewater Irving gave an audible cheer at the announcement of funds for the house and said it is “a jewel to the City of Natchez and a long-standing concern to the community.”