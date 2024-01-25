Body retrieved from Ouachita River in Catahoula Parish

Published 5:02 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Staff Reports

CATAHOULA PARISH, La.— The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Ouachita River just south of Harrisonburg late Wednesday afternoon.

The remains are en route to Broussard Lab for DNA testing to be identified.

Because of the location where the body was recovered, CPSO strongly believes it is of somebody north of the Harrisonburg area.

Anyone with information on a person who has been missing within the last several days is urged to contact CPSO at 318-744-5411.

