Lady Vikings, Vikings roll past General Trass in LHSAA District 2-2A opener Published 2:39 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

VIDALIA — Lyric Warner finished with a game-high 18 points and Makenzie Watson added 14 points to lead four Vidalia High School players in double figures as the Lady Vikings used a big third quarter to defeat the General Trass High School Lady Panthers 63-25 last Tuesday night in the LHSAA District 2-2A opener for Vidalia.

Vidalia didn’t play its usual style of basketball in the first half and that allowed General Trass to stay in the ball game — at least in the first quarter. The Lady Vikings were only up 16-13 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Lady Panthers 13-4 in the second quarter for a 29-17 halftime.

Even though the Lady Vikings played better defensively in the second quarter, head coach Flora McKnight said her team could have played with more pace both offensively and defensively in the first half.

“We didn’t play well the first two quarters. We weren’t playing our style of ball. We were being stagnant,” McKnight said. “After halftime, we picked up the tempo and ran our fast break. We played more half-court defense. Defense was the key in the third and fourth quarters.”

With Warner, Watson, Chesney Williams, and Kiara Washington leading the way, Vidalia outscored General Trass an astounding 32-3 in the third quarter for a commanding 61-20 lead. Williams ended up with 12 points and Washington chipped in with 11 points.

“When you get out there and move your feet, good things happen. You get easy baskets,” McKnight said.

The Lady Vikings improved to 13-6 overall and 1-0 in district play. As of late Wednesday morning, McKnight said that Vidalia’s games at district and Concordia Parish rival Ferriday High School at the Ferriday Junior High School Gym with the varsity girls’ game at 6 p.m. and the varsity boys’ game at 7:30 p.m. were still on. Then on Friday, the Lady Vikings play host to Beekman Charter School at 6 p.m.

In the varsity boys’ game, the Vidalia High School Vikings cruised to a 70-43 win over the General Trass High School Panthers in the Vikings’ district opener. No other information on the game was available and efforts to reach head coach Damus Smith for comments were unsuccessful.

The Vikings are 12-12 overall and 1-0 in district play. They played at District 2-2A and Concordia Parish rival Ferriday High School at the Ferriday Junior High Gym at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and then they play host to district foe Beekman Charter School at 7:30 p.m. Friday.