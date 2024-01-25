Samuel Douglas Carter Published 1:06 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

May 6, 1971 – Jan. 24, 2024

JENA – Services for Samuel Douglas Carter “Sam” will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Whitehall United Pentecostal Church, Jena, LA with Rev. Joey Paul officiating.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at the church. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery, Jena, LA under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria, LA.

Samuel Douglas Carter “Sam”, 52, of Jena, LA, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at his parents’ home surrounded by his family. He was born May 6, 1971, in Natchez, MS to the union of his parents, Harold “Red” and Margaret Carter.

Sam worked for Diamond Offshore up until his accident. From there he was the owner/operator of Carter Farms specializing in Paint and Quarter Horses. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving uncle, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold “Red” Carter.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Margaret Carter of Jena; brother, Harold Carter Jr. and wife, Frances of Jena; sister, Marie Holley of OK; two daughters, Chelsea Carter of Tullos and Christin Carter of Grayson; one son, Kain Hernandez of Junction, TX; grandchildren, Stephanie, Bradley, Rayla, Willow, Lily, Zachery, Bishop, Shawn and Sullivan; a host of nieces and nephews; and three canine babies, Ruby, Cujo and Odie.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Carter, Preston Matthews, David Carter, Matt Tarver, L.A. Overstreet, and Jacob Fontenot.

Honorary pallbearers will be Doyle Pritchard, Dustin Nugent, and Lloyd Breithaupt. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com