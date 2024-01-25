Sandbags available to Concordia Parish residents today Published 9:46 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

FERRIDAY, La. — While a flood watch is in effect today amid thunderstorms in the Miss-Lou, the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness offers sandbag protection for homes in low-lying areas.

The National Weather Service said that flash flooding is a concern as heavy rain will continue through most of the morning hours Thursday, on top of the soaked ground from Wednesday’s thunderstorm.

Concordia Parish gave out 300 sandbags Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be giving out sandbags again today until 2 p.m., said Timothy Vanier, Concordia Parish OEP director.

Email newsletter signup

Sandbags are being distributed from the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15

No damage was reported to the Concordia Parish OHSEP office as of Wednesday evening, Vanier added.

While no damage had been reported in the parish, images of flooding in Franklin County were widely circulated Wednesday. Adams County Fire Coordinator Darryl Smith reported a road closure due to a washout on Deerfield Road. The washout was on the Pretty Creek bridge on Deerfield.