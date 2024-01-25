Silver Alert for Franklin County’s Benjamin Wesley Gardner Published 4:08 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Benjamin Wesley Gardner of McCall Creek, Mississippi, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at about noon.

He was seen in the 1300 Block of McCall Creek Road in Franklin County, walking east on Hwy 84.

Email newsletter signup

He was last seen wearing a hunter-green jacket, jeans, and a ball cap.

Family members say Benjamin Wesley Garner suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

NAME: Benjamin Wesley Gardner

AGE: 50

HEIGHT: 5’8”

WEIGHT: 135

HAIR: Brown/Grey

EYES: Brown