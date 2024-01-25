Silver Alert for Franklin County’s Benjamin Wesley Gardner
Published 4:08 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Benjamin Wesley Gardner of McCall Creek, Mississippi, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at about noon.
He was seen in the 1300 Block of McCall Creek Road in Franklin County, walking east on Hwy 84.
He was last seen wearing a hunter-green jacket, jeans, and a ball cap.
Family members say Benjamin Wesley Garner suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
NAME: Benjamin Wesley Gardner
AGE: 50
HEIGHT: 5’8”
WEIGHT: 135
HAIR: Brown/Grey
EYES: Brown