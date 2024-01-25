Silver Alert for Franklin County’s Benjamin Wesley Gardner

Published 4:08 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Staff Reports

Benjamin Wesley Gardner Missing Person. Franklin County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Benjamin Wesley Gardner of McCall Creek, Mississippi, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at about noon.

He was seen in the 1300 Block of McCall Creek Road in Franklin County, walking east on Hwy 84.

Email newsletter signup

He was last seen wearing a hunter-green jacket, jeans, and a ball cap.

Family members say Benjamin Wesley Garner suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024 

NAME: Benjamin Wesley Gardner 

AGE: 50 

HEIGHT: 5’8” 

WEIGHT: 135 

HAIR: Brown/Grey 

EYES: Brown 

More News

UNVEILED: Berrys’ discovery proves old Natchez urban legend to be true

‘Between God and my husband, they kept us upright’: Natchez couple’s 18-wheeler one of three in fatal Iowa collision

Green Wave upsets Rebels in District 4-5A showdown; Lady Green Wave rolls past Lady Rebels

Angelety House receives Community Heritage Preservation Grant

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    What is the most important issue facing the Mississippi legislature this session?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections