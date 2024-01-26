City accepting proposals for waste disposal, recycling contract Published 2:32 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

NATCHEZ — As the City of Natchez prepares a Request for Proposals for solid waste disposal and recycling collection services, Jimmie Moore, vice president of the currently contracted Arrow Disposal Service Inc. has already thrown a hat in the ring.

The city’s six-year contract with Arrow expires May 31, and therefore the city must go through the bidding process once again.

The current contract with the waste hauler started in June 2018. In July 2023, a cost-of-living adjustment increased garbage collection fees from $22.17 to $24.15 per month per household.

“I see on the agenda tonight the RFP for the new contract, which I hope is the old company with a new contract,” Moore said to the Board of Aldermen during its Tuesday meeting.

“We’ve been challenged,” Moore said, acknowledging that the company’s service to the city had not been flawless the past six years. Moore added if there are ever any issues, Natchez area manager Darryl Stewart “takes care of y’all.”

“The contractual relationship that we’ve had has been the least cumbersome of any,” Moore said. “It has been a great ride and we want to be here for the next term. We have to go through the proposal process; that’s the nature of this business. … If you ever have any issues … you can call me any time and I’ll do what I can. Thank you for the relationship we’ve had thus far and I hope I’m thanking you again six to ten years down the road.”

A legal notice will appear in The Democrat on Sunday, Jan. 29, and again on Sunday, Feb. 4, for proposals for the collection and disposal of solid waste and recycling services.

Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Natchez at the City Clerk’s office, 124 South Pearl Street, Natchez, Mississippi 39120, until 2 p.m. central standard time on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Proposals will then be presented to the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen, for the board to review as a whole.