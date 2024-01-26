City recognizes retired fire department captain, golf course maintenance foreman

Published 10:35 am Friday, January 26, 2024

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez recognized two retired employees during its meeting on Tuesday evening. First is Captain Charles Golden, who served 40 years at Natchez Fire Department.

“I’ve enjoyed my journey with the city,” Golden said. “I love the city of Natchez and I love firefighting. … If I have anything to say to the firefighters, it’s just to make it home.”

Another retiree Joseph Green served 30 years as the city’s golf course maintenance foreman.

“Mr. Green, you’ve kept the golf course green through a lot of tough conditions,” Mayor Dan Gibson said. “We certainly appreciate you.”

Green thanked the city for the opportunity to work with a great team at the city’s recreation department.

