Green Wave pull away from Flashes in second half Published 1:06 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Ernest Bowker

The Vicksburg Post

Cathedral coach Taylor Strahan did not mince words about the quality of play in the first half of Thursday’s girls’ game against St. Aloysius. Cathedral managed to win 44-16.

Email newsletter signup

“That was some of the worst basketball I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said with a chuckle.

The Green Wave led 12-6 after two quarters, but pulled together — and pulled away — in the second half. Kinslee Young finished with 16 points and E.C. Lewis had 10 as Cathedral cruised to a 28-point victory.

“We only scored 12 in the first half, but we got all the looks we wanted. We just weren’t making them,” Albright said. “We were too worried about calls, too worried about physical contact. Everything was in our favor, we felt like. We just weren’t making shots.”

Maddy McSherry led St. Al with eight points and Farrell Roberson scored five. The Lady Flashes did not make a field goal until Roberson’s basket with 1:30 left in the second quarter.

They dragged Cathedral (16-9, 4-2 District 4-5A) down to their level, though, and were within four points at 14-10 in the opening moments of the third quarter. Cathedral then went on a 12-0 run to open a double-digit lead and was not threatened again.

Cathedral outscored St. Al 30-6 over the last 12 minutes of the game.

“My high school team is very young. I had to move up eighth- and ninth-graders to complete the team. I only had five to with. It’s a confidence-building year for them,” St. Al coach K.K. Willis said. “They did well for the first three quarters. Defense and shots fell short in the fourth.”