Natchez firefighters battling blaze at Tracetown

Published 9:11 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

By Jan Griffey

Natchez fire fighters are on the roof of an unoccupied portion of Tracetown Shopping Center, battling a fire, which they quickly got under control. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Natchez Fire Department firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in an unoccupied area of Tracetown Shopping Center.

Firefighters were on the roof fighting a fire in the back elbow area of the shopping center, which was at one time the ENT Restaurant. It relocated several years ago.

No other information about the fire was immediately available, but it seemed as if Natchez firefighters quickly got it under controlled.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

