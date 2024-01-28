Crime Reports: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Lexus Lakaytra Scott, Age N/A, 1389 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of credit cards; use to obtain things of value/to operate ATM with intent to defraud. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Fraud/false pretense on Lumber Street.

False alarm on Maple Street.

Breaking and entering on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Theft on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Theft on Martins Lane.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Franklin Street.

Identity theft on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Regions Bank.

Breaking and entering on Covington Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on East Steirs Lane.

Disturbance on Ram Circle.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.

Threats on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Carl Lavinski Felton, 34, Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charges of driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license and no insurance. Held on $624.00 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Grove Acres Road.

False alarm on Mazique Lane.

Harassment on Winola Drive.

Two suspicious activity reports on Deerfield Road.

Harassment on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Wisteria Street.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Old Courthouse Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Brittany Wall, 33, 236 Green Acres Road, Vidalia, probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Javonte Lejeune, 24, 1326 11th St., Lake Charles, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of schedule I, II and IV drugs. No bond set.

Joshua Barnes, 38, 196 Lee St., Ridgecrest, probation and parole sanction.

Kenneth Kelly, 61, 203 Doty Garden Circle, Ferriday, public intimidation. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Joseph Holmes, 58, 117 Woodmont, Ferriday, warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Anthony Morris, 47 1301 Victoria St., introduction of contraband, possession of contraband, possession of schedule I drugs. Bond set at $60,000.

Conterrio Johnson, 33, 32245 James Beckham, Bogalousa, introduction of contraband, possession of contraband, possession of schedule I drugs. Bond set at $60,000.

Kristen Berry, 27, 801 N. Magnolia St., probation violation. No bond set.

Timothy Buckley, 61, 1809 Fifth St., Ferriday, contempt of court. No bond set.

Johnathan Lewis, 35, 716 Tennessee Ave., Ferriday, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Christopher Palmer, 18, 313 Ackland Lane, Jonesville, sexual abuse of animals (239 counts).

Wesley Duncan, 72, 8615 U.S. 84, Ferriday, aggravated cruelty to animals and illegal carrying of weapons. No bond set.

Kenneth Kelly, 61, 203 Doty Garden Circle, Ferriday, simple burglary. Bond set at $45,000.

Arrests — Monday

Meridith Green, 36, 400 Rabb Road, Ferriday, simple battery. No bond set.

Eshaun Edwards, 21, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Stephens Road.

Reports — Thursday

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Residence burglary on Brookwater Road.

Threats on Carter Street.

Public assistance on Dandridge Street.

Suspicious person on Louisiana 65.

Threats on U.S. 84.

Possession of stolen property on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Suspicious person on Traxler Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Harassment on Rabb Road.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Loud music on Louisiana 65.

Reports — Wednesday

Cruelty to animals on Gore Road.

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15.

Medical call on Willie Luss Road.

Residence burglary on Levens Addition Road.

Loose horses on U.S. 84.

Public assistance on Smith Lane.

Animals at large on Simmons Drive.

Theft on Carter Street.

Harassment on Cowan Street.