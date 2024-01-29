Agnes Ulmer Andrews Published 4:30 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Nov. 3, 1930 – Dec. 13, 2023

CLAYTON – A Celebration of Life service for Agnes “Nanny” Ulmer Andrews, 93, of Clayton, LA, formerly of Vidalia, LA, will be held at Clayton Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the church from 10 a.m. to service time at 11 a.m.

Agnes was born on Monday, Nov. 3, 1930, in Winnsboro, LA, and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Winnsboro, LA. She was a resident of Clayton and a member of Clayton Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Lucius “Buck” Andrews; parents, Willie and Rosa Ulmer; brother, Louie, and sisters, Mug, Merle, Audie, Bead, and Sybil (“Cooter”).

She is survived by her daughter, Debby Weiser (Carl) of Rustburg, VA; son, Mark Andrews of Clayton, LA; grandsons, Drew Weiser (Crystal) of Forest, VA and Luke Andrews (Caroline) of Ann Arbor, MI; granddaughters, Heather Barnes (Jacob) of Roberts, ID and Maggie Garner (Chris) of Virginia Beach; great-grandchildren, Evie Barnes, Finn Garner, and Gabe Garner. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Nanny was a faithful Christian who wanted her family to know Jesus and spent time daily in devotion to her bible. She loved reading, playing the piano, listening to music (from Andy Williams to Jimmy Buffett), drinking her coffee, and enjoying an occasional honey bun donut holes or black walnut sundae. She so enjoyed visiting the Gulf Coast in the Summer or Arkansas in the Fall and anytime on the Tensas River, camping, sewing, cooking for her family, wearing her endless collection of matching colored flip flops, and accessorizing with her bangle bracelets. More than anything, she adored her grandchildren. She treasured a photo collage of her four grandchildren titled “There’s No Place Like Home, Except Nanny and Pappy’s” that clearly shows the love for and from those grandkids (Heather Feather, Drewfus Rufus, Lucas McCain, and Maggie Moo).

We love you Mama/Nanny. Enjoy being with Jesus and Buck. We’ll see you again someday soon.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.