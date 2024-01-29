Gallery: Large crowd enjoys MLK Day parade

Published 10:42 am Monday, January 29, 2024

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — A large crowd enjoyed a pretty day and the Dr. Martin Luther King Day parade, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 15, but was rescheduled to Sunday because of freezing temperatures and ice.

 

More News

Natchez Middle School dismissed for day

Natchez firefighters battling blaze at Tracetown

ACSO, Vidalia Police recover drugs, cash and stolen Corvette; make arrests in case

Natchez Historical Society honors Smokye Joe Frank at 2024 Annual Dinner Meeting

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Have you filed your income taxes yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections