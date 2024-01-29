Jessie Graham Published 4:32 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

FERRIDAY – Services for Jessie Dale Graham, 79, of Ridgecrest, LA will be Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Young’s Funeral Home-Ferriday with Bro. Jim Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral at South Central Cemetery, Wisner, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jessie Dale Graham was born in Franklin Parish LA and passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Alexandria, LA. She was a resident of Ridgecrest, in her younger years Jessie Dale enjoyed fishing and camping with her family and drinking coffee with friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Graham, Sr.; parents, Willie and Marie Peavey; brothers and sisters, Billie Ray Peavey, Carlos Peavey, Floyd Peavey, Yvonne Smith, Catherine Aswell and Anita Causey.

Survivors include, sons, Lonnie Graham, Jr. of Ridgecrest, LA and Kevin Graham of Ridgecrest, LA; grandsons, Jay Graham and wife, Kathleen, and Shelby Graham and wife, Deborah; brother, Johnny Ray Peavey, and sister, Ruth Smith; great-grandchildren, Bentley James Graham and Shelby Cole Graham, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Benjie Sanders, Shannon Greer, Matt Willis, Dillon Hollingsworth, Eric Hawley and Dabo Lillie.

