Natchez Middle School dismissed for day

Published 9:36 am Monday, January 29, 2024

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Due to a major power outage, Natchez Middle School is dismissing classes for the day.

Ernest “Tony” Fields, public engagement officer for Natchez Adams School District said the decision was made because students and staff would have had to endure extremely uncomfortable conditions for most of the day.

“It will be hours before power is restored. We regret that we must dismiss Natchez Middle School for the day. We do apologize for the inconvenience,” Fields said.

“Busses are picking up students immediately and students will be released to their parents immediately,” he said.

