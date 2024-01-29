Parts of Natchez Mall property being offered at auction Published 3:44 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

NATCHEZ — Owners of the Natchez Mall, 350 John R. Junkin Drive, are auctioning off part of the mall building to be used to convert into a self-storage facility.

In addition, the building behind the mall that once housed a movie theater is also up for auction, as well as 4.39 acres of land in the southwestern corner of the mall site.

Starting bid for the area readied for a self-storage facility is $400,000.

Bids for the former theater and surrounding land begin at $1.

The auction is set to begin on Feb. 20 and continue through Feb. 22. JLL Capital Market, Americas, out of Dallas is offering the Natchez Mall properties.

For more information about the available properties, please contact Matthew Wheeler at JLL Capital Market, Americas, at 469-232-1968.

For more information about the auction, contact Sophy Cardenas at 949-861-5662.