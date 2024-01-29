Willard James Madison Published 4:34 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Jan. 28, 1950 – Jan. 26, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Willard James Madison, affectionately known as “Skint”, 73, who departed this earthly life on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Natchez will be held on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Roderic Lewis, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow in the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Willard was born on Jan. 28, 1950, in Natchez, the son of Alberta Green Madison and Willie Madison. He is a 1968 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson and attended Alcorn State University. Willard was a retired rural mail carrier with the United States Postal Services. Mr. Madison was a member of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church where he served with the Usher Board. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing dominoes, and watching football and basketball.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Demond L. Woods; brother, Carey Madison, and sisters, Gladys Madison and Sherry Ford.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Rebecca J. Madison; sons, Kelvin Alexander (Barbara), Damien Woods (Tiffany), and Montrell Woods (Tiffany); step-son, Lynncord Smith (Jennifer); daughter, YaMika S. Thomas; sisters, Francee Toles, Margie Toles, Freda Allen, and Charlene Guindo; grandchildren, Raheem Thomas, Anfernee Thomas, Daisha Woods, Destiny Woods, Kyle Alexander, Jasmine Turner, Asia Fleming, Montay Fleming, Lynnsie and Jayce Smith and great-grandson, Raheem Thomas, Jr., other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.