Annie Mae Washington Binion

Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Natchez Obituaries

April 17, 1952 – Jan. 24, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Annie Mae Washington Binion will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, 12 p.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church in Kingston under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth E. Stanton officiating. A public visitation will be Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the funeral home chapel from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until the service begins.

