Copiah Academy stuns AC to claim district title Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

GALLMAN — In the span of less than a week, Adams County Christian School’s varsity boys’ basketball team went from undefeated in MAIS District 4-5A down to second place in the district standings.

After a stunning loss at Cathedral High School last Tuesday night, the ACCS Rebels still yet another chance to win the district championship and claim the district’s No. 1 seed for the upcoming Class 5A South State Tournament with a win last Friday night at Copiah Academy.

Instead, the Copiah Academy Colonels dominated ACCS on both ends of the court in the first quarter and held on for a 60-49 win over the Rebels to give the Colonels the district title and the No. 1 seed.

Jamarius Grayer and Trey Wood led the Colonels with 16 points each and Jay Bradley contributed with 15 points. Copiah Academy put up 29 points in the first quarter while the Rebels managed just nine points.

“They just sped the game up and forced a lot of turnovers. We just didn’t recover from that,” ACCS head coach Matthew Freeman said. “We won every quarter after that. But we were in too big of a hole to get back in the game.”

Actually, the Rebels didn’t ‘win’ the second quarter as both teams scored 14 points to give the Colonels a 43-24 halftime lead. ACCS did outscored Copiah Academy 8-7 in the third quarter and 18-10 in the fourth quarter.

Landon McGuire led ACCS with 15 points while Tyson Young had 12 points and Jack Peterman added nine points.

“It was the district championship. So we’re the No. 2 seed going into the South State Tournament at Oak Forest (Academy in Amite, La.),” Freeman said.

The Rebels fell to 16-3 overall and 5-2 in district play. They traveled to Bossier City, La. to take on Providence Classical Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district finale.

Copiah Academy girls 60, ACCS 30

GALLMAN — Charley Grace Davis led Copiah Academy with a game-high 19 points and Stella Roberts had 14 points as the Lady Colonels defeated the ACCS Lady Rebels 60-30 in MAIS District 4-5A action last Friday night.

Copiah Academy jumped out to a 17-8 lead over ACCS after one quarter and never looked back. The Lady Colonels outscored the Lady Rebels 19-7 in the second quarter for a 36-15 halftime lead and then 18-7 in the third quarter for a commanding 54-22 advantage.

“Copiah is the No. 1 seed. They’ve got a really good team. We had 22 turnovers,” Freeman said. “We did much better this team than we did the first time. I’ll take progress any day. It looks like we’re going to the South State Tournament as the No. 4 seed.”

D’Kiyah Davis led ACCS with nine points and Josie Gamberi chipped in with eight points.

The Lady Rebels dropped to 5-14 overall and 2-5 in district play. They next played at Providence Classical Academy in their district finale at 6 p.m. Tuesday.