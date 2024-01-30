Fayette woman pleads guilty to stealing hydrocodone from pharmacy

Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Stacy Graning

JACKSON – A Fayette woman working in a pharmacy has pleaded guilty to fraudulenty obtaining possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents and facts admitted in open court, Rosie Marie George, 57, used her position as a pharmacy technician at a pharmacy in Jefferson County to fraudulently acquire large numbers of prescription hydrocodone pills from the pharmacy’s inventory.

George will be sentenced on April 30 and faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Email newsletter signup

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Acting Special Agent in Charge Steve Hofer of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the DEA as well as the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham is prosecuting the case.

More News

Paul Green introduces new realtor

Historic Natchez Foundation 50th anniversary: Before and After

Owner: Electrical short leads to fire at Bluff City Bowl

Team-building retreat showcases full Natchez experience

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Have you filed your income taxes yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections