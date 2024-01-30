Fayette woman pleads guilty to stealing hydrocodone from pharmacy Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

JACKSON – A Fayette woman working in a pharmacy has pleaded guilty to fraudulenty obtaining possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents and facts admitted in open court, Rosie Marie George, 57, used her position as a pharmacy technician at a pharmacy in Jefferson County to fraudulently acquire large numbers of prescription hydrocodone pills from the pharmacy’s inventory.

George will be sentenced on April 30 and faces a maximum penalty of four years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Email newsletter signup

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Acting Special Agent in Charge Steve Hofer of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the DEA as well as the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham is prosecuting the case.