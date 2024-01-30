Hazel Joy Krize Published 2:27 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Aug. 19, 1950 – Jan. 27, 2024

NATCHEZ – Hazel “Joy” Krize, 73, of Natchez, MS passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 27, 2024. She was an animal activist and avid gardener who leaves behind a legacy of love, family and cherished memories.

Joy was born on Aug. 19, 1950, in Natchez, MS the daughter of George Inman and Mildred Norton.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother; sisters, Judia Inman and Virginia Morris; brothers, George Inman and Rufus L. Inman, and son-in-law, Clay McNeil.

Joy leaves behind her husband, Frank Krize III; daughters, Joyce Sonnier (Millard) and Jennifer Rogers (Ty); grandchildren, Whitney Knapik (Bob), John Clay McNeil (Kelsey), Jessica McNeil (Brandon), Arya Rogers, Kayla Rogers and Willow Rogers; great-grandchildren, Zachary Gordon, Carter Stowers, Addison Stowers and Kalie McNeil; stepchildren, Elizabeth Krize, Kimberly Cunningham and Frank Krize IV; sisters, Betty Inman, Georgeanne Smith and Nadine Inman.

At this time no service will be held, a memorial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.