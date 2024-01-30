Historic Natchez Foundation 50th anniversary: Before and After Published 1:13 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

1 of 2

NATCHEZ — The circa 1820 Federal-style building at 609 Franklin Street was rehabilitated by the Doherty family in 1983 as part of the Historic Natchez Foundation Storefront Program. Henry Krotzer of the New Orleans architectural firm Koch & Wilson was the project architect and Lamar Holland Corp. of Natchez was the contractor. Residential units were created on the upper floor and commercial spaces below. The Doherty family still owns the building today. The grant-funded Storefront Program was launched by the Foundation in 1979. Under the program, the Foundation provided the plans for the project, grant money towards restoration costs, supervision of the construction, and completed the historic tax credit application for the owner. These pictures are part of a series of before and after photographs that will run in The Natchez Democrat every Wednesday during 2024 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Historic Natchez Foundation.