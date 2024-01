Linda Sue Bowman Published 2:13 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

June 28, 1946 – Jan. 29, 2024

FERRIDAY – Memorial services for Linda Sue Bowman, 77, of Waterproof, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ben McGehee officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.