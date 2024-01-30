MAIS Class 5A Lady Green Wave shocks Class 6A St. Joe Madison Lady Bruins Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

NATCHEZ — Kinslee Young led a balanced scoring attack for Cathedral High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team with 14 points to go with eight rebounds and four huge blocked shots as the Lady Green Wave upset the St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison Lady Bruins 41-30 last Saturday afternoon.

Emery Cate Lewis filled up the stat sheet and, like Young, had an impact on both ends of the court as Lewis had seven rebounds, four assists, four rebounds, and four steals. Hannah Hargon finished with six points and five rebounds while Marlie Hargon added six points, five rebounds, and four steals.

“This was a HUGE win for our team,” Lady Green Wave head coach Taylor Strahan said. “Like I said, this is the biggest win of the season for our girls. St. Joe is a 6A team (in the MAIS).”

Cathedral, an MAIS Class 5A team, led St. Joe Madison 9-7 by the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Bruins outscored the Lady Green Wave 11-6 in the second quarter for an 18-15 halftime lead.

However, the Lady Green Wave was intimidated the least bit against a team from a higher classification. Instead, they took it to the Lady Bruins in the second half. Cathedral outscored St. Joe Madison 14-8 in the third quarter for a 29-25 lead and then put the game away with a 12-4 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Green Wave improved to 17-9 overall. They returned to MAIS District 4-5A action Tuesday night when they played host to rival St. Aloysius High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No information was available on the varsity boys’ game between St. Joe Madison and Cathedral. The Green Wave hosted St. Aloysius High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday.