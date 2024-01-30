Margaret McFarland–Rollins Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Oct. 1, 1944 – Jan. 21, 2024

WATERPROOF – Funeral services for Margaret McFarland–Rollins, 79, of Waterproof, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Adrian Lundy officiating.

Burial will follow at Myrtle Grove Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Born in Waterproof, LA to the late Alice Mae Johnson–Campbell and the late James McFarland, Jr., on Oct. 1, 1944, Margaret Ann McFarland–Rollins, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at 10:14 p.m.

Preceding her in death were her loving parents; stepfather, Selman Campbell, Sr.; grandparents, James and Elsie McFarland; siblings, John Williams, Charles Williams, and Paulette Campbell–Caine.

Margaret leaves to mourn her passing, but rejoice in her life of giving her sons, James McFarland (Joan), John McFarland (VaRita), and Pastor Wilbert Lawrence; one brother, Selman Campbell, Jr. (Geraldine), Indianapolis, IN; four sisters, Alean White (Anthony, Jr.), Pleasant Hill, CA, Martha Warren, Oakland, CA, Joann Buckner (John), Pittsburg, CA, Gwendolyn Campbell, Daly City, CA; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; a host of great nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

