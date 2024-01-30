Owner: Electrical short leads to fire at Bluff City Bowl Published 12:53 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

NATCHEZ — A fire in the kitchen at the Bluff City Bowl early Tuesday morning will force it to be closed for the next few days, its owner said.

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Natchez Fire Department responded to a fire in the kitchen area of the bowling area.

Lee Hash, an owner of the bowling alley, said an electrical short in the kitchen caused the counter area to catch fire.

Email newsletter signup

“It’s pretty bad in the counter area, but in the overall building, it’s not bad,” Hash said. “Depending on how quickly we can get a contractor to start work, we should only be closed for a few days.”

Hash praised the work of the Natchez Fire Department firefighters.

“They got here very quickly. They were great. Johnny on the spot,” he said.