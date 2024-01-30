Paul Green introduces new realtor Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Glenn Green, Principal Broker of Paul Green & Associates Realtors announces Matt Pearson has joined the firm as a REALTOR® licensed in Mississippi and Louisiana.

A graduate of the University of Mississippi, Pearson holds degrees in business administration and accounting, is a licensed CPA in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas, and has over 20 years of financial experience serving a wide range of clients from individuals to global corporations.

A native Mississippian, Pearson has spent much of his life and career to date in various cities mainly across the Southeast including West Palm Beach, FL, Knoxville, TN, Atlanta, GA, Baltimore, MD, Austin, TX and Dallas, TX. He is married to the former Hilary Calametti of Mobile, Alabama. They are parents of two daughters, Adeline and Sutton, and two golden retrievers, Tucker and Belle. Pearson and family reside in downtown Natchez and are active parishioners of St. Mary Basilica where he serves on the Finance Council and Building & Maintenance Committee.

With a diverse financial background and extensive knowledge of both large and small real estate markets, Pearson is well-positioned to serve your residential, historical, commercial, land and/or recreational real estate needs. You may reach him at 662-816-9127 or matt@paulgreenrealtor.com.