July 15, 1960 – Jan. 28, 2024

NATCHEZ – Sherry Knapp Hogue passed away on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at a Shreveport hospital. She was born on July 15, 1960, to Charles Knapp and Shirley Knapp Howington. She loved photography, music, and playing the piano.

A memorial service will be held at Highland Baptist Church, 319 Highland Blvd., Natchez, MS 39120 on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Paul Southerland and Jack Knapp.