Team-building retreat showcases full Natchez experience

Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Tammy and Wes Pack, owners of Holly Hedges in Natchez and leaders of the Absolute Charm Real Estate Group in Texas brought their team members to Holly Hedges and provided them with the complete Natchez experience. The 15-member team stayed at Holly Hedges and while here dined at a variety of restaurants, including Fat Mama’s, The Malt Shop, Frankie’s on Main, Pig Out Inn, Mammy’s Cupboard, shopped at stores downtown, watched the Mississippi Madam documentary on Nellie Jackson, toured Melrose, The Briars, Stanton Hall, Longwood and Auburn and met with Laine and Kevin Berry of Our Restoration Nation. Natchez chef and executive director of The Carriage House catered a dinner for the team at Holly Hedges. However, the big event for the group was attending the Mardi Gras Call Out Ball for the Krewe of Phoenix, including a pre-ball party at the home of Dallas and Casey Iverstine Morris. Team members include, bottom row from left, Nicole Cuddy, Liza Smith, Tammy Pack, Wes Pack, Lauren Steelman, Melynn Williams. Middle row from left, Tami Smith, Lucinda Harvey, Lauren Smith. Top row from left, Kendall Bell, (seated) Emaly Baehr, Catherine Jeffrey, JoJo Jones, Hailey Decker, Shaley Goana (seated). (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)

