Vidalia rolls past Beekman Charter to stay undefeated Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

VIDALIA — Vidalia High School’s varsity basketball teams swept Beekman Charter School last Friday night in Vidalia’s annual Sweetheart Games, allowing both the Lady Vikings and the Vikings to remain undefeated in LHSAA District 2-2A.

In the varsity girls’ game, Vidalia sophomore point guard Lyric Warner scored more points by herself than Beekman Charter had as a team as her 23 points led the Lady Vikings to a 49-13 win over the Lady Tigers.

Makenzie Watson was the only other player to score in double figures as she finished with 13 points for the Lady Vikings, who dominated the first half on their way to the easy win.

“We started off the game ready to play,” Lady Vikings head coach Flora McKnight said. “We set the tone in the first quarter and played well.”

Vidalia jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and once that quarter was over, the home team led Beekman Charter 17-4. Then the Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Tigers 22-2 in the second quarter for a 39-6 halftime lead.

“We put the game away in the first half. After then it was running time after we got up by 35 points,” McKnight said.

The Lady Vikings improved to 15-6 overall and 3-0 in District 2-2A. They next played at district foe Oak Grove High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday with first place between those two teams on the line.

In the varsity boys’ game, the Vidalia Vikings cruised to a 71-45 win over the Beekman Charter Tigers. No other information on the game was available.

The Vikings improved to 14-12 overall and 3-0 in district play. They next traveled to Oak Grove, La. to take on Oak Grove High School in a key District 2-2A game for both teams at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.