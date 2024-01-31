Crime Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Patrice Olan Johnson, 40, 5 Ingram Circle, Natchez, on charges of simple robbery (felony) and indecent exposure. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Fight in progress on Main Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on South Shields Lane.

Threats on Oakwood Lane.

Unwanted subject on Oakwood Lane.

Accident on Linton Avenue.

Disturbing the peace on Martins Lane.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on White Oak Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

False alarm on North Circle Drive.

Accident on North Wall Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lewis Drive.

Harassment on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Theft on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Jefferson Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Hit and run on Jackson Street.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on South Canal Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Homochitto Street.

Property damage on Dale Court.

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Beluah Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two shots fired reports on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Taylor Smith, 38, Debra Drive, Natchez, on charges of speeding on state highway, DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, improper equipment on vehicle, and illegal parking. Released on $2,500 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Adrian O’Shae Brown, 35, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. Released without bond.

Jersha Renee Brown, 24, Springfield Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated trafficking Schedule II – cocaine, possession with intent – marijuana, tampering with evidence, and receiving stolen property greater than $60,000. Released without bond.

Faith Nicole Kardell Jackson, 22, Burnt Bridge Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Joshua Rashad Jackson, 21, Old Harriston Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbing the peace on Nations Road.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on River Terminal Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Jones Road.

Harassment on Springfield Road.

Theft on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Friday

Trespassing on Ratcliff Road.

Harassment on Springfield Road.

Accident on River Terminal Road.

Animal cruelty on Lower Woodville Road.

Trespassing on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Hit and run on Bluegrass Drive.

Accident on Sedgefield Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Howard Williams, 46, 109 Galloway St., Clayton, felon in possession of a firearm, no lights, no tag, two counts possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, aggravated flight, illegally carrying weapons, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of schedule I drugs with intent. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Ronald S. Smith, 62, 19 Rand Road, Natchez, bench warrant for failure to pay. Bond set at $710.

Kyle Hawthorn, 39, 1499 Cedarcreek Road, Hot Springs, indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Ronnie Collier, 38, 10328 U.S. 84, Ferriday, first degree rape of a victim under 13, oral sexual battery of a victim under 13. No bond set.

John Allday, 49, 206 Lillian Ave., Saraland, Ala., pornography involving juveniles. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

James Reed, 45, 1144 Miranda Drive, Clayton, two bench warrants for failure to appear. No bond set.

Amanda Renfrow, 34, 589 Belle Grove Circle, Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to pay fines. No bond set.

Jessica Robinson, 37, 203 Spokane Road, Natchez, false swearing, obstruction of justice, and intimidation of a witness. No bond set.

Brittany Wall, 33, 236 Green Acres Road, Vidalia, probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Attempted break in at Star Fuel.

Animals at large on Sunset Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Criminal damage to property on Washington Heights Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Arrest warrant on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Knocker Road.

Reports — Saturday

Suspicious person on Vidalia Drive.

Domestic violence on Pecan Acres Road.

Missing person on Margaret Avenue.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 65.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Nuisance animals on DA Biglane Road.

Civil matter on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Eagle Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 131.

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road.

Cruelty to animals on Moose Lodge Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Cruelty to animals on U.S. 84.

Fraud on Carter Street.

Alarms on Louisiana 569.

Nuisance animals on Wilson Street.

Unwanted person on Pear Street.

Harassment on Ray Cater Road.

Domestic violence on Green Acres Road.

Loose cow on Co-op Road.

Threats on Skipper Drive.

Alarms on Ferriday Drive.

Video voyeurism on N. Grove Drive.

Suspicious person on Leo Ivy Road.

Welfare check on Ray Cater Road.