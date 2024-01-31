Johnny Yearby, Sr. Published 10:34 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Aug. 26, 1948 – Jan. 24, 2024

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Johnny Yearby, Sr., 75, of Vidalia, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Jackson will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Tuwana Ray officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Johnny was born Aug. 26, 1948, in Vidalia, LA, the son of Louise King Yearby and Frank Yearby, Sr. He was a high school graduate and a retired plant worker. Mr. Yearby was a member of the Bethel Church in Vidalia. He enjoyed fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank Yearby, Jr., Charles Yearby, Leslie Yearby, and Bill Yearby, sister, Ruby Lee Richards, and grandchildren, Doral Yearby and Damein Yearby.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Vernica’ Yearby and LaTasha Yearby; son, Johnny Yearby, Jr.; brother, Adrian Richards; sister, Emma Scott; grandchildren, Destiny Yearby, Andre’ Dawson, Jr., Omari Dawson, Christian Dawson, Trevontae Proby Green, Tacarie Stewart, other relatives and friends.

