Natchez Chamber now taking applications for 2024 Leadership Natchez Class

Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — The Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce is now taking applications for the 2024 Leadership Natchez Class, Chamber President Lyn Fortenbery Jenkins announced during a Downtown Merchants Group meeting on Wednesday.

A total of 15 up-and-coming professionals and leaders will be chosen to participate in 10 sessions that commence in February.

These networking and teamwork-building sessions expose participants to the various businesses and organizations Natchez offers.

Businesses are encouraged to nominate and sponsor promising future leaders, preferably “someone new to the Natchez area or new to their career,” Jenkins said.

The tuition cost is $700.

The first session is a two-day retreat led by the Stennis Institute of Government at Mississippi State University.

It begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, and ends on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m.

Applications are due no later than Friday, Feb. 16.

For additional information, contact Ginnie Rogillio at the Chamber office at 601-445-4611.

