Two more file as candidates in this year’s city election Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

NATCHEZ — Three candidates have now qualified to challenge two aldermen in the upcoming municipal elections.

Democrat Jamar White and Independent Tarsha Ambeau are challenging Ward 5 Alderman Benjamin Davis.

Larry Hooper, a Democrat, is challenging Ward 1 Alderwoman Valencia Hall.

Email newsletter signup

Would-be candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to qualify for this year’s municipal elections. The primary is set for April 2 between Republican and Democratic candidates. A runoff, should one be necessary, would be April 23.

Successful primary candidates would then face any independent challengers in the general municipal election on June 4.

Any candidate hoping to run as an independent must also qualify by Friday at 5 p.m.

Thus far, Mayor Dan Gibson, Ward 2 Alderman Billie Joe Frazier, Ward 3 Alderwoman Sarah Carter Smith, Ward 4 Alderwoman Felicia Irving and Ward 5 Alderman Curtis Moroney, all of whom have qualified for the election, face no challenger.

Municipal Judge Christina Ferrell Daugherty also has qualified for the election, and thus far faces no challenger.