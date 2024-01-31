UPDATE: MBI charges 2 juveniles from Natchez, Jackson man with murder after drive-by shooting in Jefferson County Published 12:06 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has released the name of a Jackson man with charges related to a Jan. 18 drive-by shooting in Jefferson County that killed 19-year-old Robert Campbell Jr. of Natchez.

Two Black male 17-year-olds from Natchez have also been arrested, but their names were not released because they are juveniles.

A public records request made by The Democrat revealed that Gary DeWayne Wilson Jr., age 20, and the two juveniles face the same MBI charges of murder drive-by shooting, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened on Jan. 18 on U.S. 61 near M Taylor Road in rural Jefferson County.

An earlier news release from Jefferson County Sheriff James Baliey states that Campbell called 911 at approximately 10:39 p.m. and stated that he had been shot. When officers arrived, they reportedly saw a silver Chevrolet pickup truck in the median on U.S. 61 with multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side door.

Campbell was transported to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and later pronounced as deceased.

MBI is the primary investigating agency and is being assisted by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Criminal Investigation Bureau and JCSO. Investigations are ongoing.