Cathedral hoops teams sweep archrival St. Aloysius in MAIS District 4-5A action Published 11:25 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

NATCHEZ — Justin Hawkins scored 18 points and Cam Tanner contributed with 14 points to lead four Cathedral High School players in double figures as the Green Wave avenged a recent loss at St. Aloysius High School with a 60-48 win at home over the Flashes last Tuesday night in MAIS District 4-5A action.

It wasn’t easy and it took a big third quarter for Cathedral to come away with a big win over its longtime arch-rival and district opponent. The Green Wave was only up 11-10 after one quarter of play and 23-20 at halftime over a pesky St. Aloysius team.

Whatever head coach Jonathan Albright said to his players at halftime must have worked as the Green Wave outscored the Flashes 21-12 in the third quarter for a 44-32 lead. Cathedral made sure there would be no comeback for St. Aloysius in the fourth quarter as both teams put up 16 points.

Grayson Gay poured in 13 points and Gibson Hillyer added 10 points for the Green Wave, which improved to 13-16 overall and 2-5 in district play.

Next up for Cathedral is a trip to Bossier City, La. to take on Providence Classical Academy in the district finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cathedral girls 54, St. Aloysius 35 (Tues. night)

NATCHEZ — Kinslee Young had herself quite the performance last Tuesday night as she scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 21 rebounds to lead the Cathedral High School Green Wave to a 54-35 win over the St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes in an MAIS District 4-5A game.

Molly Shirley chipped in with eight points while Hannah Hargon had herself an all-around strong game with six points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals for the Lady Green Wave.

Cathedral jumped out to a 17-6 lead on St. Aloysius at the end of the first quarter. Then the Lady Green Wave put the game out of reach by outscoring the Lady Flashes 18-3 in the second quarter for a 35-9 halftime lead.

By the time St. Al tried to get back in the game, it was way too late. The Lady Flashes outscored the Lady Green Wave 17-10 in the fourth quarter, but all that did was make the final score a little more respectable.

The Lady Green Wave improved to 18-9 overall and 5-2 in District 4-5A. They travel to Bossier City, La. to take on Providence Classical Academy in the district finale at 6 p.m. Friday.