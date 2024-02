Charles Edward Hutcherson Published 11:59 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

FAYETTE – Services for Charles Edward Hutcherson, 63, of Fayette, MS who died, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Fayette, MS will be at Greenleaf Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Elbert Eakins, Jr. officiating.┬áBurial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.