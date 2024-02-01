Michael Anthony Lomasney Published 4:16 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Dec. 12, 1945 – Jan. 31, 2024

NATCHEZ – Michael Anthony Lomasney, 78, of Natchez, MS, passed away on Jan. 31, 2024, at 3:45 p.m.

Mike (Mickey) was born on Dec. 28, 1945, in New Orleans, LA. After Mike graduated from Nicholls High School in 1965, he went to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and joined the United States Navy in 1966.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Martin Lomasney and Elizabeth Ann Smith Lomasney, and brothers, John Edward Lomasney and William Joseph Lomasney.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Stallone Lomasney; his sons, Christopher Lomasney (Elizabeth) and Kevin Lomasney (Bridget); grandchildren, Gabrielle and Hunter Lomasney; brother, Henry Louis Lomasney Sr., (Jane); sisters, Grace Marie Lomasney Bauer, Elizabeth Ann Lomasney Borne (Eddie), Mary Josephine Lomasney Lorio (J.F.); sisters-in-law, Carolyn Stallone Eidt, Patricia Stallone Joseph (Fred), Jackie Terranova Lomasney, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike was a regular volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and Christmas in Natchez, restoring the International Paper Company Christmas scenes.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral mass on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Basilica, 105 S. Union Street, Natchez, MS, 39120. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service. A repast will be held at the Family Life Center following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Mary’s Basilica or the American Cancer Society. We thank the staff in telemetry and ICU at Merit Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.