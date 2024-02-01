One man injured during house fire on old Metcalf Lane near Malt Shop

Published 10:06 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — First responders are currently at the scene of a house fire in the area of Homochitto Street on old Metcalfe Lane.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green, who was on the scene said the fire at 15 old Metcalf Lane started at around 8 a.m. this morning.

“One person injured was taken to the hospital,” Green confirmed.

The burned resident escaped to knock on his neighbor’s door just after 8 a.m. and stated that his house was burning. He appeared to have burns on his back and face, Green said.

“The house is going to be a total loss,” she added.

A section of Homochitto near the Malt Shop closed briefly so that emergency vehicles could get to the scene but is passable now, Greens said.

“From Elizabeth Street right across from the old (Margaret) Martin school, it’s best to avoid that area if you can while they’re still working,” she said.

