Report of shooting near Morgantown School proves to be unfounded

Published 8:58 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said all is clear at Morgantown School Thursday morning after a report of a shooting proved to be unfounded.

Tony Fields, public affairs officer at the school, said a school employee thought she heard gunshots this morning coming from a wooded area around the school. That employee locked down the school temporarily, he said.

“The school was locked down temporarily,” Fields said. An alert through the district’s Robocall system, informed parents of the lockdown.

Email newsletter signup

Fields said parents received a second alert letting them know the lockdown had ended.

“We are back to learning,” Fields said.

Patten said his deputies found no evidence of a shooting. “No shell casings. Nothing,” he said.

More BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Middle School dismissed for day

Natchez firefighters battling blaze at Tracetown

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Abandoned house burns, causes traffic change on U.S. 61

MDOT closes flyover at D’Evereux and Seargent Prentiss

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Have you filed your income taxes yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections