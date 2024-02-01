Yeah Baby! Nominate your favorite Miss-Lou king cake in our inaugural contest! Published 5:00 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

It is that time of the year when a slice of king cake is never far away!

Whether you prefer the traditional cinnamon confection at your favorite shop or desire one of the many assorted flavors available at your local grocery, you likely have a favorite when it comes to those Mardi Gras morsels.

Click here to place your nominations.

Here’s your opportunity to give a shout-out to the bakery (or home cook) that makes your favorite king cake.

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, Natchez Democrat readers will be given an opportunity to nominate their favorite cake.

When all of the nominations are tabulated, the Top 5 nominees will be put to a vote by Democrat readers.

From Feb. 7 to Fat Tuesday (Feb. 13), readers will cast their ballots. At 5 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, the winning Miss Lou Mardi-Gras King Cake will be crowned.

