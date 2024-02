Bobby Leo Polk Published 11:12 am Friday, February 2, 2024

Aug. 10, 1935 – Jan. 31, 2024

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Bobby Leo Polk, 88, of Vidalia, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, with Bro. Jeremy Howington officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.