Crime Reports: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 Published 12:00 am Friday, February 2, 2024

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Antonio Tremaine Robinson, 35, 105 Creek Bend Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Yobachi Olubayo Carpenter, 25, 2825 Main Street, Fayette, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $398.75.

Arrests — Monday

Charles Edward Jones, 50, 22 Holiday Apartments, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Domestic disturbance on Creek Bend Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Little Street.

Unwanted subject on West Steirs Lane.

Reports — Tuesday

Two stolen vehicle reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fire on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Tanglewood Road.

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Home Bank.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Sports Center.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Loud noise/music on Garden Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Breaking and entering on Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Pintard Street.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop at Merit Health Natchez.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jennifer A. Williams, 62, Laurel Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.

Tavian Williams, 24, Doloroso Loop Road, Woodville, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Breaking and entering on Michael Street.

Dog problem on West Wilderness Road.

Accident on Ogden Road.

False alarm on Steam Plant Road.

Property damage on Lake Montrose Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Myrtle Road.

Reports — Monday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Child abuse on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Identity theft on State Street.

Traffic stop at Tractor Supply Company.

Traffic stop at Lagrange Park.

Traffic stop at Natchez Toyota.

Traffic stop at Days Inn.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Berry Williams, 28, 605 Louisiana Ave., Ferriday, violation of uniform controlled substance law. No bond set.

Jeelyn Aswell, 29, 9047 Louisiana 129, Monterey, forgery, theft less than $1,000, bank fraud, unauthorized use of access. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Camelia Wilson, 42, 142 Ralph Road, Vidalia, bank fraud and theft greater than $1,000. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

John Stewart, 38, 132 Guido St., Vidalia, domestic abuse battery (two counts), unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, cruelty to the infirm, theft and criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Amanda Jackson, 38, 244 Cowan St., Ridgecrest, probation violation. No bond set.

Zachary Williamson, 28, 355 Grayson Road, Clayton, probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Aggravated battery on Louisiana 15.

Theft from automobile interior on Louisiana 900.

Road hazard on U.S. 84.

Animal cruelty on Leroy Williams Road.

Welfare check on Mimosa Drive.

Civil matter on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Guido Road.

Disturbance on Louisiana 15.

Traffic stop on U.S 425.

Traffic stop at Rainbow Mart.

Fight on Kennedy Drive.

Disturbance on Pear Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Reckless driving on U.S. 84.

Juvenile problem on Carter Street.

Simple escape on Louisiana 15.

Suspicious person at Miss Lou Storage.

Theft on Pecan Street.

Unwanted person on Horne Road.

Suspicious person on U.S. 84.

Vicious animals on Levens Addition Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reports — Monday

Public assistance on Dandridge Street.

Welfare check on Louisiana 568.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Battery of a teacher on Carter Street.

Officer needs assistance on Airport Road.

Animals at large on Simmons Drive.

Alarms on Green Acres Road.

Loose horses on Country Meadows Lane.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.